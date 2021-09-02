A man was rescued from a car after becoming trapped in deep floodwaters in New York City as Hurricane Ida sent the area into a state of emergency.

Firefighters were filmed carrying a man from his vehicle to dry ground as floodwaters raised to his tyres.

The man’s SUV was seen to be one of a number of vehicles stuck in the water on the Bronx River Parkway.

All services across the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) were suspended after subway stations and tracks became flooded.