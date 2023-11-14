Climate activists storm energy conference in protest over Rosebank oil field approval

Climate activists disrupted an energy conference in London on Tuesday, 14 November, in protest against the Government’s approval of drilling the Rosebank oil field.

Fossil Free London protesters interrupted the Gas, LNG and the Future of Energy conference at the Hilton Hotel in Tower Bridge.

Activists chanted "Stop Rosebank” before being dragged out by security, the climate campaign group said.

Rishi Sunak announced plans for new drilling at Rosebank, thought to be one of the largest untapped oil fields in UK waters, and other North Sea oil fields in August, which were granted consent by the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) in September.