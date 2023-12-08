Italian fishing villages ditch polystyrene to curb sea pollution

Fishing workers in Naples will stop using polystyrene boxes on their boats in a bid to curb plastic pollution at sea.

The municipalities of Pozzuoli and Procida Island will use reusable crates as an alterative.

It comes after the UN Environment Programme said that 730 tonnes of plastic litter is dumped in the Mediterranean Sea daily.

Plastic accounts for 95 per cent of rubbish found in this part of the ocean.

"These new crates will be the future. I see it as a positive thing both for the environment and for those who do this job", fisherman Aniello Micillo told Euronews.