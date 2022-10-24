Great white shark captured in underwater footage after making 1,100-mile journey

In a groundbreaking development, underwater footage has confirmed that a great white shark swam all the way to Mozambique from South Africa.

This video, released by the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), shows the young male off the coast of Mozambique at the end of his 1,100-mile journey.

The shark, identified through tagging and distinctive battle scars, was recorded in waters off Struisbaai in May of this year.

WCS says the video is a significant breakthrough in the research and management the threatened species.

