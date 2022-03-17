Dust from the Sahara desert that has turned skies above Spain orange has also transformed the Sierra Nevada ski slopes into spectacular Martian landscapes.

The normally pristine snow at an Andalusian ski resort, close to Granada, has dramatically changed colour due to the weather phenomenon.

Footage from a live webcam shows the sandstorm swamping slopes, as skiers and snowboarders continued their activities.

Many other areas in the south of Spain have been affected by the orange dust, which fell as "mud" in areas where it mixed with rain.

Sign up to our newsletters.