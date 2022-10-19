Trucks drive on submerged road as flooding continues in Thailand

Pickup trucks drove through submerged roads in Ang Thong, Thailand, as floods continued on 17 October.

Water has reached up to 60cm deep, causing trouble for the vehicles as they attempted to drive through.

Since September, heavy rain and tropical storms have triggered flooding in 59 of Thailand’s 77 provinces, according to the interior ministry.

Thailand’s Center for Climate Change has predicted that coming months could see heavier and longer rainfall due to climate change.

