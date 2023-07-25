Plane flies over raging Turkey wildfires in apocalyptic video

Footage shared by Turkish authorities shows planes flying over miles of land glowing orange as wildfires rage.

Blazes are burning in the coastal areas of Kas, Kemer, Manisa and Tasagil.

Extreme temperatures of over 40C have been recorded in recent days.

“We are fighting with all our might to control the fires,” Turkey’s forest management department wrote, sharing the video on social media.

Elsewhere in Europe, holidaymakers have been forced to flee Rhodes and Corfu as wildfires have engulfed parts of both Greek islands following days of extreme heat.