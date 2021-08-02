The above video shows people being evacuated by bus from Bodrum in southern Turkey as wildfires continue to rage in the region.

A heat wave across southern Europe , fed by hot air from North Africa, has led to deadly forest fires in Turkey as the hot temperatures mean that the terrain is very dry.

The death toll from the wildfires has risen to eight on Sunday, with tourists also being evacuated from the popular destinations of Antalya and Mugla as people attempt to escape the blaze.