50 Cent insists he’s not on Ozempic as he addresses weight loss in defiant video

Rapper 50 Cent says his recent weight loss is down to exercise and being in the gym, as he insisted he has not taken the weight loss drug Ozempic.

The 48-year-old posted a video on Instagram to his 30.8 million followers on Wednesday (24 January), discussing how he has lost more than 40lbs.

He said: “You want to talk about weight loss, I was in the gym, I was working the f*** out man.

“They’re gonna say it’s Ozempic; I was running, I was running, I was doing what I had to do, you’ve seen me on tour, I run around.”