50 Cent shares video of elderly fan dancing at his Birmingham gig

Rapper 50 Cent has shared a video of an elderly fan dancing at his concert in Birmingham.

The star, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson, shared the footage of the woman, enjoying herself at The Final Lap tour on Instagram page.

The woman, who is dressed in a white top and black trousers, can be seen dancing along and putting one arm up in the air as she dances to the 50 Cent song Ayo Technology, which features Justin Timberlake.

The rapper captioned the video: “The coolest person at my show tonight by far, she was rocking wit me .Birmingham second show. LOL.”