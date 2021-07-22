Activision Blizzard, the video games company behind games such as Call of Duty and World of Warcraft, has been sued by the state of California over an alleged “hostile work environment”. The Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) say in a lawsuit that the company has “fostered a pervasive ‘frat boy’ workplace culture”, an American term relating to the “boisterous or foolish” behaviour of men in college fraternities. They also allege that female employees are assigned to “lower paid” jobs. In a statement, Activision Blizzard say the picture painted by DFEH “is not the Blizzard workplace of today”.