Tom Sizemore, the star of Saving Private Ryan and Black Hawk Down, has died aged 61 following a brain aneurysm.

The actor suffered the aneurysm at his Los Angeles home on Saturday, 18 February, and had been in intensive care.

His manager, Charles Lago, said he died on Friday, 3 March, at a hospital in Burbank, California, with his brother Paul and twin boys at his side.

Sizemore won five Academy Awards for his performances, the best known of which were for the iconic army films.

