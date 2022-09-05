Adele says she 'officially has an EGO' after Emmy win

Adele joked in an Instagram post as she became one step closer to becoming an EGOT, winning an Emmy on Sunday, 4 September.

EGOT, an acronym for the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards, is the designation given to people who have won all four of those awards. Adele has 15 Grammys and Oscar for the Bond theme Skyfall.

The singer’s television special One Night Only won the Emmy for best outstanding variety special (pre-recorded) at the Creative Emmy Awards.

“Bloody hell I’m pleased as punch... Trust me to officially have an EGO,” Adele said.

