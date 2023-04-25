Adele and James Corden break down in tears during final carpool karaoke

Adele and James Corden both broke down in tears in the final episode of Carpool Karaoke.

The British comedian’s time as the host of The Late Late Show comes to an end this week, with Adele amongst a star-studded week of guests ahead of his last show on Thursday 27 April.

Monday saw the final instalment of Carpool Karaoke and it was the British artist who drove Corden to work one last time.

Both he and Adele became emotional as they drove around singing songs and discussing their friendship, closing with “Hometown Glory”.

