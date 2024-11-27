Line of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar gives biggest hint yet of new series

Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar has given the biggest hint yet of a new series of the popular show.

The BBC police drama came to an end in 2021 after keeping the nation hooked for four years with armchair detectives trying to work out the identity of mystery figure ‘H’.

Since it ended, there have been several rumours circulating of a new series in the works, the most recent after Dunbar and fellow co-stars Vicky McClure and Martin Compston reunited for an evening out

Dunbar appeared on Virgin Radio on Wednesday (27 November), where he spoke of his hopes for a new series.