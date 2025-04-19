Robots have competed against humans in a half marathon for the first time in China.

Thousands of people raced against 21 humanoid robots in Beijing on Saturday (19 April).

Humans and robots ran along the same route on separate tracks over 13 miles.

Robots were not allowed wheels, and they had to be able to walk or run. The machines were accompanied by human trainers.

The men's winner finished in one hour two minutes, while the winning robot Tiangong Ultra completed the course in two hours 40 minutes.