Adrian Schiller’s drink driving advert resurfaces following actor’s sudden death

Adrian Schiller’s award-winning drink-driving advert has resurfaced following his sudden death at 60.

Scott Marshall Partners, who represented the father-of-one for more than three decades, said: “He has died far too soon, and we, his family and close friends are devastated by the loss.”

Schiller became the face of the government’s anti-drink-driving campaign titled Moment of Doubt which aired on British TV.

It was part of the Department for Transports Think! Road Safety campaign in 2007.

In December 2008 the advert won Best Casting at the BTACA awards.