AI Elvis Presley coming to London in immersive concert experience

Elvis Presley fans will finally be able to see the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll perform in the UK for the first time later this year.

Elvis Evolution, premiering in November 2024, will use artificial intelligence and holographic projection to create the “world’s first Elvis immersive experience.”

British company Layered Reality are behind the project and has access to an extensive archive of photos and footage of the late US singer to create the concert.

“It’s going to be a joyful celebration of Elvis’ life,” told Layered Reality CEO Andrew McGuiness, who then confirmed they plane to take the show across the world.