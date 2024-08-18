French actor and Purple Noon star Alain Delon dies aged 88

French actor and star of hit films, including Purple Noon and The Leopard, has died at the age of 88, his family have confirmed.

The actor had reportedly been in ill health since 2019 following a stroke, and has rarely been seen since then.

During his career, he starred in some of the biggest films of the 1960s, including Le Samourai.

"Alain Fabien, Anouchka, Anthony, as well as (his dog) Loubo, are deeply saddened to announce the passing of their father", the family said in a statement.

"He passed away peacefully in his home in Douchy, surrounded by his three children and his family."