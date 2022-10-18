Ezra Miller: The Flash star pleads not guilty to burglary charges

Ezra Miller has pleaded not guilty to burglary charges after allegedly stealing bottles of alcohol from a neighbour’s home in Vermont in May.

The Flash actor faces one felony charge of burglary into an occupied dwelling and one misdemeanour charge of petty larceny.

Miller appeared in court on Monday, 17 October, remotely from Burlington.

They pleaded not guilty and agreed to conditions that they not have any contact with the homeowner or go to the residence.

