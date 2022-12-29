Shoppers queue outside Aldi to buy Logan Paul and KSI’s viral energy drink

Shoppers queued outside Aldi supermarkets across the UK for a chance to buy Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime Hydration energy drink.

The store announced earlier this week that they would stock the viral product and sell it for £1.99.

On Thursday (29 December), Twitter user @ovonismy shared footage of the queue outside an Aldi in Reading.

“Look at the queue at 8am,” he wrote, captioning the video.

Similar lines formed outside supermarkets across the UK, including in Wales, Nottingham and Yorkshire.

