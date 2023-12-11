Alicia Keys surprises commuters as she performs at London’s St Pancras train station

Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys surprised commuters at London’s St Pancras Station on Monday (11 December) with a special performance on the piano.

The singer performed a piano rendition of her worldwide hits Empire State of Mind, If I Ain’t Got You, and No One, plus her most recent release Lifeline.

The 42-year-old charmed travellers and shoppers with some of her most famous hits within the station’s main Arcade.

Her performance follows in the footsteps of duo Rod Stewart and Jools Holland who debuted songs from their upcoming album at St Pancras International only last week, as well as further world-famous performers including John Legend, Tom Odell, and Jeff Goldblum.