Alison Hammond confirms her unexpected cameo on Harry & Meghan

Alison Hammond told Dermot O'Leary about her unexpected cameo in Netflix's documentary series, Harry & Meghan.

In the much-discussed series about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the presenter can be heard yelling "Meghan, we love you."

"I was watching the documentary, and I was like, 'That’s my voice' ... you hear it really really loud," she said on This Morning.

While some on-the-ball viewers recognised her voice, it was the first time the 47-year-old reacted publically to her inclusion in the show.

