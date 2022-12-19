Amanda Holden was in tears on Britain’s Got Talent as she was reunited with a midwife who saved her life when she almost died during childbirth.

The presenter was visibly emotional during a one-off special episode when magician Richard Jones, who won the 2016 series, brought Pippa Nightingale on stage.

Holden said that the midwife delivered her baby and “saved her life.” She previously revealed on her Heart breakfast show that she “passed away for 40 seconds” and went into a coma when her daughter Holly was born.

