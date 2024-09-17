Amanda Holden fought back tears as she announced her Heart Breakfast Show co-host Jamie Theakston has cancer live on air.

In a statement shared online today (17 September), the radio host told followers he recently underwent an operation to remove a lesion from his vocal cords, but the biopsy identified Stage 1 laryngeal cancer.

The 53-year-old told fans: “The prognosis is very positive and I’m hoping to be back with you in October.”

Describing Theakston as her “King”, Holden said: “Jamie has told us we have to hold the fort and the show must go on and we will do him proud.”