01:19
Amanda Holden fights back tears as she announces Jamie Theakston has cancer live on air
Amanda Holden fought back tears as she announced her Heart Breakfast Show co-host Jamie Theakston has cancer live on air.
In a statement shared online today (17 September), the radio host told followers he recently underwent an operation to remove a lesion from his vocal cords, but the biopsy identified Stage 1 laryngeal cancer.
The 53-year-old told fans: “The prognosis is very positive and I’m hoping to be back with you in October.”
Describing Theakston as her “King”, Holden said: “Jamie has told us we have to hold the fort and the show must go on and we will do him proud.”
