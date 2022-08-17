The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power UK release date revealed

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set to be released in the UK very soon.

Hitting Prime Video screens in September, the eight-episode fantasy series is based on the novels of JRR Tolkien.

Set thousands of years before The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, the drama will "take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged" according to the logline.

The first two episodes will be released in early September, with an episode dropping every Friday until a finale in October.

