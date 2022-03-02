Katy Perry walked off set during the latest episode of American Idol after her fellow judges turned down Aretha Franklin’s granddaughter.

Wowed by 15-year-old Grace Franklin's audition, the pop star couldn't believe it when Lionel Richie and Luke Byron decided not to send her through to the next round.

“Give her a shot, give her a chance. I’m sure Aretha wasn’t Aretha when she walked into the room but somebody said, ‘Yes’,” Perry said.

“I will lay down on the ground. I quit this show! I’m going to the bar,” she added, walking off.

