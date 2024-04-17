Katy Perry reveals who she wants to replace her on American Idol

Katy Perry has revealed who she wants to replace her on American Idol.

The singer, 39, is set to leave the hit show at the end of this season and has shared one name she would love to see join Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan at the judges’ table.

“I gotta say Jelly Roll was crazy when he came on the show,” Perry told E! News after American Idol’s live show on Monday 15 April.

“He could run for president, he could be my pastor, I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything... To have any of these guys plus Jelly on the show would be amazing.”