Amy Dowden responds to trolls after receiving abuse while in hospital

Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden has urged people to “be kind” after receiving several nasty messages while being treated in hospital.

The 33-year-old, who was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer last year, revealed she had been admitted to hospital last week and in pictures could be seen in bed, using breathing apparatus.

The dancer, who has documented her cancer experience to raise awareness, revealed she has now received messages from trolls, accusing her of posting pictures for attention.

In an Instagram video message, posted on Monday (19 February), the 33-year-old urged people to be kind and said: “You never truly know what someone’s going through.”