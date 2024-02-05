Amy Dowden shows off hair growth as she returns to hospital

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has shared a health update with her fans and revealed how her hair is starting to grow back following her cancer treatment.

The 33-year-old was diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2023 and underwent a mastectomy and several rounds of chemotherapy.

The professional dancer said she is feeling “happy” with her hair growth, as she revealed to fans she was also at the hospital on Sunday (4 February). for an MRI.

The dancer, who has just returned from her second honeymoon, said she hoped the scan would be her last “for a while”.