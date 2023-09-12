Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has opened up about losing her hair in her ongoing treatment for cancer.

The 32-year-old is currently undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with breast cancer in May.

Praised for sharing her honest accounts of her cancer experience, Amy has now shared how she copes with losing her hair during her chemotherapy.

She said: “I do have meltdowns when I wash my hair once a week, but I have got myslef into not brushing my hair any more. Ben brushes it for me and gets rid of the hair that has come out so I am physically not seeing the hair I am losing and that is helping.”