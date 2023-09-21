Watch: Strictly’s Amy Dowden’s family help her shave head amid cancer battle

Amy Dowden has shared the emotional moment her family helped her shave her head after losing her hair during treatment for breast cancer.

In a heartbreaking video, the Strictly Come Dancing professional described it as “the hardest step so far” as she shared footage of her surrounded by her loved ones as she had her hair cut off.

Amy explained to her followers that she is “taking control” after feeling like she has had “so much taken away” from her since she was diagnosed with breast cancer in May.

She said: “Since taking control, I feel I can now see the finish line.”