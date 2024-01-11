First look at Amy Winehouse Back to Black movie trailer

This is the first look at the much-anticipated Amy Winehouse film Back To Black.

A trailer for the film, which charts the singer’s vibrant years living in London and her intense rise to fame, has been released today (11 January), by StudioCanal and Monumental Pictures.

Maris Abela stars as Amy Winehouse and is joined by BAFTA-winning actor Jack O’Connell as Blake Fielder-Civil, Eddie Marsan as Mitch Winehouse, Juliet Cowan as Janis Winehouse, and Golden Globe and Oscar-nominated Lesley Manville as Amy’s grandmother, Cynthia.

The film is released in cinemas across the UK and Ireland on 12 April 2024.