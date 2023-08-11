Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor has revealed he ‘didn’t have the strength to pick up’ his guitar in the years following his terminal prostate cancer diagnosis in 2018.

The guitarist described being given a ‘death sentence’, before being sent to trial a new drug, Lutetium-177 (also known as PSMA therapy), which has helped him potentially pro-long his life.

“I’ve been given every dream in life I ever wanted...including my life back”, he told ITV.

It costs £15,000 per session, but can help target cancer all while limiting the damage caused to other tissue.