Dame Angela Lansbury has died at the age of 96, her family has announced.

The actor was best known for her portrayal of Jessica Fletcher in the American drama series Murder, She Wrote.

She also starred in numerous other film and theatre roles and received wide acclaim for her Golden Globe award-winning portrayal of Miss Price in Bedknobs and Broomsticks.

Dame Angela also received five Tony Awards, five other Golden Globes and an Olivier Award during her impressive career.

According to a statement, she died “peacefully” in her sleep five days before her 97th birthday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.