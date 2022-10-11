Angela Lansbury: Watch actress sing Beauty and the Beast as star dies aged 96

Watch Dame Angela Lansbury perform Beauty and the Beast with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, as her family announce the singer has died aged 96.

The Murder, She Wrote star died “peacefully in her sleep” on Tuesday (11 October), her family said in a statement

On screen, Lansbury famously lent her voice to the heartwarming character of Mrs Pott in the 1991 musical film Beauty and the Beast. Across her career, the London-born actor won five Tony Awards, for roles in Sweeney Todd, Mame , Dear World , and Gypsy.