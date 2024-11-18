Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s rarely-seen son Knox Jolie-Pitt accompanied his mother on the red carpet at Governors Awards 2024

The 48-year-old actress was joined by her 16-year-old son at the Ray Dolby Ballroom on Sunday (17 November).

The Oscar-winning actress wore a shimmering gold and silver sleeveless gown, paired with diamond earrings and a matching necklace.

Other celebrities attending the star-studded event included Pamela Anderson, Demi Moore and Nicole Kidman.

The event honored the late Quincy Jones with many stars, including Jennifer Hudson and Tom Hanks paying tribute to the legendary music producer.