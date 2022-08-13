Angelina Jolie fights back tears after moving daughter into Spelman College

Actress Angelina Jolie fought back tears after moving her and Brad Pitt’s 17-year-old daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, into Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ms Jolie posed with Spelman College’s president, Dr Helene Gayle outside the college while being asked how it feels to be a “Spelman mom”.

“I’m so excited,” the actress said with a wide smile.

“I’m going to start crying. I’m holding it together.”

“Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honour to have a family member as a new Spelman girl,” Ms Jolie said on Instagram.

