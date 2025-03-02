Angie Stone says she has been a role model for Beyonce and Alicia Keys in resurfaced interview following her death.

The acclaimed R&B and soul singer died in a car accident in Montgomery, Alabama, her representatives confirmed on Saturday (1 March). She was 63.

In a resurfaced 2002 interview, the singer spoke of her influence on artists such as Beyonce, Brandy and Alicia Keys.

She said: “I think I represent a role model. I think that when they look to Angie Stone, there is someone positive that they can generate to and say she doesn’t do drugs, she doesn’t do this, she doesn’t do that, and she is doing her thing.”