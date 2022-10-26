The Simpsons release teaser of Death Note parody in Treehouse of Horror special

The creators behind The Simpsons have revealed they will be parodying the anime series Death Note in this year’s Treehouse of Horror special.

This teaser trailer for the Halloween episode shows the Springfield family animated by the Korean studio that actually made the original series.

Airing on 30 October, other segments of the episode will pay homage to Babadook and Westworld.

Every year, the Treehouse of Horror special extends beyond the show’s normal continuity to feature spooky, often themed plot lines.

