Exclusive: Anna Maxwell Martin reveals what it takes to make a successful drama

Anna Maxwell Martin has revealed what it takes to make a successful drama.

The award-winning actor, who has starred in Line of Duty, Motherland and Until I Kill You, spoke exclusively to The Independent at the Royal Television Society Programme Awards on Tuesday (25 March), about what is needed to make a good drama.

She said: “I think I am happiest when all the genres are mixed together in one show. I don’t think you can make a drama that is devoid of jokes.”

The actor also revealed how she had recently been hooked by the Netflix drama, Adolescence.

She said: “It was incredible, I was in awe of what they created.”