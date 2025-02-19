Anne-Marie has revealed she is expecting her second child with husband Slowthai.

The 33-year-old singer shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday, February 19, posting a video set to her song "Don't Panic."

In the video, Anne-Marie lip-syncs to the lyrics, "Baby, please don’t panic," before revealing her baby bump and confirming the pregnancy.

Anne-Marie announced the birth of their first daughter, Seven, last April and recently posted on Instagram, calling 2024 “the most beautiful yet hardest year of our lives.”

It comes after Slowthai was cleared in December of raping two women at a house party.