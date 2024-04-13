Ant and Dec revealed how they changed their minds “several times” about ending their popular Saturday Night Takeaway show.

As the final show airs tonight, after 22 years, the comedy duo explained how leaving the show was far from an easy decision.

Chatting to This Morning hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary on Friday (12 April), Dec said: “We said, ‘We want to rest it but we reserve the right between now and then to change our minds several times’ and we have. But I think we know in our heart of hearts it's the right thing to do.”