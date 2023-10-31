Ariana Grande and Liz Gillies recreate ‘Showgirls’ scene for Halloween

Ariana Grande and best friend Liz Gillies have unveiled their Showgirls-inspired Halloween costumes by recreating one of the scenes from the 1955 film.

Grande dressed up as Nomi Malone, a rookie stripper, while Gillies took on Cristal Connors, complete with bling.

The duo, who starred on Victorious together, used a green screen to imitate a restaurant scene, where they get into a debate over ‘brown rice and vegetables’.

Fans are already demanding a remake of the erotic thriller casting the best friends.