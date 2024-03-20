Ariana Grande’s grandmother makes history as oldest Billboard Hot 100 artist

Ariana Grande’s grandmother has become the oldest person to debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart - at the age of 98.

Known to fans “Nonna”, Marjorie Grande’s accomplishment comes on the heels of a new collaboration with her granddaughter titled “Ordinary Things”.

She is credited on the track as a featured artist and appears at the end.

In the song, Marjorie speaks to Ariana, offering wisdom as she recalls her marriage to her late husband, Frank.

The late Fred Stobaugh previously held the record Marjorie now holds with his track “Oh Sweet Lorraine” which was released when he was 96.