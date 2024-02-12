First look at Ariana Grande in Wicked teaser trailer

Super Bowl viewers got their first look at Ariana Grande in the upcoming movie musical Wicked after a teaser trailer aired during the NFL championship game on Sunday (11 February).

The first look of the film, based on Gregory Maguire’s novel which inspired the Broadway hit, features the show’s signature anthem ‘Defying Gravity.’

Starring the singer alongside Cynthia Erivo, the film precedes Dorothy’s arrival in the magical Land of Oz and tells the story of Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West.

“Don’t be afraid,” Grande’s Glinda tells Erivo’s Elphaba.

“I’m not afraid,” she responds, adding: “It’s the Wizard who should be afraid of me.”