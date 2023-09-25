Richard Madeley recalls ‘having gun aimed at his head’ by police in US

Richard Madeley recalled “having a gun pulled on him” by police in the US during a discussion about armed officers.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Monday 25 September, the presenter explained how he was pulled over while driving and had a firearm pointed at him.

“I climbed out of the car and stood up, he immediately drew his gun and aimed it at my head,” Madeley explained, adding the officer told him to get back into the vehicle.

He then said the officer walked around his car in a “crab-like” fashion before engaging with him, describing it as a “nasty experience”.