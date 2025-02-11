Armie Hammer criticised Louis Theroux for starting a podcast episode by asking about allegations he is a cannibal.

The Call Me by Your Name actor, 37, became the centre of a social media scandal in 2021 after messages allegedly sent from him detailed graphic sexual desires and cannibalistic fetishes.

In Tuesday's (11 February) episode of The Louis Theroux Podcast on Spotify, Hammer said he didn't 'love" the way the conversation began as he's "not crazy about drudging up all of this stuff, because for me, a lot of these issues have been resolved, whether it be legally or within myself.”

He had earlier denied being a cannibal, saying: “You know what you have to do to actually be a cannibal? You have to actually eat human flesh. So no.”