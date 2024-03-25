Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals he has had pacemaker fitted: ‘I am now a machine’

Arnold Schwarzenegger has revealed he had a pacemaker fitted and declared he now has a “machine part” just like his Terminator character.

The 76-year-old had the pacemaker fitted a week ago (18 March) following previous heart surgeries but revealed the news in his podcast Arnold’s Pump Club today (25 March).

The actor said: “Last Monday, I had surgery to become a little bit more of a machine: I got a pacemaker.”

He also reassured fans he is recovering well and said: “First of all, I want you to know I’m doing great!

“I had my surgery on Monday, and by Friday, I was already at a big environmental event with my friend and fellow fitness crusader Jane Fonda.”