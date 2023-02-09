Largest-ever Vermeer exhibition to open in Amsterdam featuring majority of work

Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum is to host its largest-ever exhibition of Vermeer paintings.

Opening on Friday, 7 February, attendees will be able to witness one of his most famous paintings, Girl with a Pearl Earring, amongst other works depicting cityscapes of his hometown, Delft.

Nicknamed “The Sphinx of Delf”, very little is known about Vermeer as he left no letters or diaries and no portraits of him have ever been discovered.

Only 37 paintings are attributed to the artist, and 28 will be on display at the exhibition, making it a blockbuster event.

